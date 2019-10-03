Aaditya Thackeray worth Rs 12 crore, owns a BMW car

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets of Rs 16.05 crore on Thursday as he filed nomination from Worli Assembly constituency here.

Movable and Immovable assets

According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old Aaditya, he has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore.

It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a BMW car worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

No criminal cases

Further, he has no criminal cases pending against him, it stated.

Aaditya Thackeray did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired `Bachelor of Laws' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21. 

