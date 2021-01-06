AAP leader sends legal notice to Gujarat Depty CM for 'defamtory' remarks on protesting farmers

An Aam Aadmi Party leader, claiming to be a farmer, on Wednesday issued a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel for his alleged defamatory remarks on farmers protesting on the Delhi border against agriculture laws. The sender has sought an unconditional apology from Patel for his alleged defamatory public speech in seven days.

The notice has been issued by Bhemabhai R Chaudhary, a resident of Deesa taluka in Banaskantha district, who is also the vice-president of AAP, Gujarat. He has objected to the recent speech of the Deputy CM Patel when he reportedly termed the protesting farmers as "anti-national." The notice claims that Patel in his "defamatory" speech terms the protesting farmers as part of "tukde tukde gang (divisive group)".

Chaudhary has said that Patel reportedly termed protesting farmers as "Khalistani" and "anti-national" without any evidence. The notice says that as a deputy chief minister and public representative, his speech has "hurt" Chaudhary "emotionally" and has also "damaged" his reputation in the society as a "farmer."

Saying that he has sent the legal notice in his personal capacity, Chaudhary has sought "unconditional apology" from Patel to farmers who are protesting the farm laws. He has given a seven days ultimatum before initiating legal action against the deputy CM.