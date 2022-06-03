Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 5,000 mark

The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 5,000-mark on Friday with the sudden surge in the viral infection in Mumbai and its suburbs and neighbouring Pune, which during the three waves had been the hotspots.

Over the last three days back-to-back, the western Indian state has reported more than 1,000 cases promoting the government to urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, the state reported 1,134 cases and 3 deaths taking the progressive total to 78,90,346 and 1,47,864, respectively.

During the day, the financial capital of Mumbai reported 763 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 1,024.

Pune city reported 72 cases while the Pune metropolitan region reported 88 cases.

The total active Covid-19 cases now stand at 5,127, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

However, Dr IS Gilada, infection diseases expert and secretary-general of the Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that there is nothing to worry about at this stage. “Despite surge, there is no cause to worry as hospitalisation and death rates are very low, almost one-tenth of the previous strain,” he said.

Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai-MMR, and, with monsoon around the corner, there can be a rapid rise in symptomatic cases.