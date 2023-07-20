Aerial surveillance likely to help locate those trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

An aerial surveillance would be undertaken in Irshalwadi where several people of a tribal hamlet are said to be trapped after a major landslide. Irshalgad is located in Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Two helicopters are on standby for the same.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the landslide site to take stock of the situation. He also spoke to the Indian Air Force.

Also read | At least five killed, 80 rescued after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

“I spoke to the IAF…a helicopter is ready on standby….as soon as the weather is clear for take off, aerial operations would be mounted,” Shinde told reporters at the site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Shinde. “The Centre has assured all the necessary help that may be needed in mitigating the crisis,” said Shinde. “The priority now is to save lives,” he added.

The two Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis - are also monitoring the situation.

Pawar is sitting at the control room of the Disaster Management Unit of Mantralaya and overseeing the operations.

Fadnavis said, “We are monitoring the situation constantly.”