After Chandrayaan comes 'Mission Mangal'

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 now comes Mission Mangal, a film featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The sci-fi drama movie is slated for release on August 15, the Independence Day.

The film has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The script is written by a team headed by R Balki.

The film is based on the story of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who had contributed to the Mass Orbiter Mission - popularly known as Mangalyaan - which was India's first interplanetary expedition.

In fact, on November 3, 2013, when Mangalyaan was launched, Mission Mangal was announced.

On July 4, 2019, Akshay Kumar unveiled the poster while the trailer was released on July 18, 2019, by Fox Star Studios.

Those who has been to cinema halls and multiplexes had managed to have a glimpse of the film with Akshay Kumar directing the launch at the command centre.

On Monday, soon after Chandrayaan-2 lift off from Sriharikota, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate Team ISRO. "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro," he tweeted.

In another team, he spoke of Mission Mangal and tagged his team. "Yeh sirf ek kahaani nahi balki ek misaal hai uss namumkin sapne ki jise mumkin kiya India ne.#MissionMangalTrailer out now @taapsee @SonakshiSinha @vidya_balan @TheSharmanJoshi @menennithya @IamKirtiKulhari @Jaganshakti @foxstarhindi #HopeProductions @isro," he said.

From the trailer, Mission Mangal looks like a patriotic film - and given the track record of Akshay Kumar working in movies involving nationalistic and progressive themes.

In fact, ISRO is also working on Mangalyaan 2 or MOM-2 - that is slated to be launched by 2024.

As regards Mangalyaan or MOM, the space probe is orbiting Mars. The feat was first by an Asian agency and fourth after NASA, Roscosmos and ESA. The technology demonstrator is monitored by Spacecraft Control Centre at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) with support from the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennae at Byalalu in Karnataka.