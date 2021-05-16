After commissioning of a new oxygen tank, Goa breathes

After commissioning of a new tank, Goa hospitals get medical oxygen

A 20,000 kilo litre oxygen tank was commissioned at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • May 16 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 12:06 ist
The oxygen supply at the Goa Medical College and Hospital was getting streamlined. Credit: AFP Photo

The oxygen supply at the Goa Medical College and Hospital was getting streamlined following commissioning of a new tank of the life-saving gas at the facility, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

Over last five days (till Saturday morning), 83 patients died at the state-run medical facility during the "dark hours" between 2 am and 6 am, as per official figures.

A 20,000 kilo litre oxygen tank was commissioned at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

Also Read | Goa to borrow Karnataka's Covid treatment protocol to control cytokine storm in patients

Rane told PTI that the oxygen supply at the GMCH was getting streamlined after commissioning of the tank.

"Now, we should not have problems regarding the oxygen supply. The commissioning of the tank is a major step towards solving this problem," he said.

The tank was shifted from Bicholim industrial estate and the move would reduce the GMCH's dependence on oxygen cylinders, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

On Saturday, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said it was not right to attribute all the deaths during the "dark hours" over the last few days to drop in oxygen levels as Covid-19 fatalities were taking place throughout the day.

"There can be several reasons," he had said.

The Goa government earlier told the Bombay High Court that there were "logistic issues" related to supply of medical oxygen to patients.

The HC's Goa bench had asked the state government to take corrective steps.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
COVID-19
Coronavirus
medical oxygen
Oxygen Shortage
Vishwajit Rane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

 