Agitation does not end here, says Raj Thackeray as majority of mosques stay away from Azan

  • May 04 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 17:40 ist
MNS President Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI file photo

As the majority of mosques kept loudspeakers off across Maharashtra during the morning of Azaan, MNS President Raj Thackeray said that the issue is not limited to the prayer calls for a single day is a larger social issue. 

Besides, the 53-year-old Raj made it clear that his agitation would continue in the days to come and if mosques use loudspeakers for Azaan, he would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played too.

“In Mumbai, there are 1,140 mosques….the reports that I received are that 135 have the Azaan….around 92 per cent of mosques did not give Azan in the morning,” Raj told a hurriedly-convened press conference at Shiv-teeth, his house at Shivaji Park area of Dadar. 

Also Read | Raj Thackeray tweets old video of Sena founder Bal Thackeray amid loudspeaker row 

According to him, the issue is not limited to one day. “We hear it five times a day…why do you want to use loudspeakers for prayers,” Raj asked the Muslim clerics and religious leaders, and urged the people of India to also join the movement against loudspeakers in mosques.

“Let me reiterate…I have said earlier several times and I am saying once again…this is not a religious issue but a social issue,” the 53-year-old charismatic leader said. 

Without naming his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that he wants to know from the government what action they would take against the 135 mosques, that violated the Supreme Court order. 

The apex court guidelines state that loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am. 

Also Read | No violation of loudspeaker rules in Maharashtra: Raut 

During the day, Raj also released an old video of his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in which he was speaking about Azaanon loudspeakers and Namaz on roads.

Raj further said that the issue is not about just one day. “The protest will continue and wherever Azaan will be played on loudspeakers, my Man-Sainiks will play the Hanuman Chalisa in double volume….It’s not only about not playing the loudspeakers at night or early mornings, during the daytime too but loudspeakers should not be used.” 

