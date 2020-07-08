Ahmedabad Covid-19 cases reach 22,418; toll at 1,501

Ahmedabad Covid-19 cases up by 156 to 22,418; death toll at 1,501

  • Jul 08 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 22:18 ist
A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) takes swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, July 8, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 156 to 22,418 on Wednesday, the State Health Department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the district has crossed the 1,500-mark and reached 1,501, it said.

A total of 170 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 17,363.

Of the 156 new cases, 149 cases were reported from the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation and rest seven from rural areas, the department said.

