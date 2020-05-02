Ahmedabad records highest one-day coronavirus death toll at 20

Ahmedabad on Saturday reported 20 coronavirus deaths, highest in one day so far, taking the death toll in the district due to the pandemic to 184, the state health department said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The number of coronavirus cases in the district also went up to 3,543 with 250 new cases being detected

Twelve of the coronavirus patients who died on Saturday suffered from co-morbid conditions with seven having multiple co-morbidity including HIV infection and diseases of kidney, lungs, hypertension, diabetes and mental ailments among others, the health department said.

Fifteen patients died in the city's civil hospital, four at SVP Hospital and one at the private Sterling Hospital, as per the official release.

Number of recovered patients also rose to 462 after 63 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

The authorities are worried that they might run out of hospital beds due to the increasing number of patients, officials said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that it has arranged 300 additional beds at three hospitals.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

A 100-bed COVID-19 centre at the trust-run Al Amin Garib Nawaz Hospital will provide free treatment to patients, while 100 beds have been put up at Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city's south zone, said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

A similar arrangement was also made at Chhipa Welfare General Hospital for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, he added.

The city has 2,659 active cases, of which 808 patients are being treated at the civil hospital and 541 at SVP Hospital, Nehra said.

Both hospitals have reserved 1,200 and 1,000 beds, respectively, for coronavirus cases, the civic chief said, adding that 856 asymptomatic patients were admitted to Samras Hostel, which has 1,200 beds.

Several patients were also being treated at private hospitals in the city.

The local administration has also roped in five-star hotels to accommodate asymptomatic patients, where some charges are recovered.