Ahmedabad reports 26 COVID-19 deaths in a day, tally at 4,076

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 04 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 20:57 ist
A municipal worker wearing a protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to COVID-19, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A record 26 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in a single day on Monday from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, taking the total number of the fatalities in the district to 234, a Health department official said.

Ahmedabad district has reported 259 new cases, taking the total number of the patients to 4,076, according to the official.

A total of 87 patients have recovered in the district, taking their total number to 620.

Ahmedabad had reported 23 deaths on Sunday and 20 on Saturday.

"14 of the 26 deceased had no comorbidities. The youngest victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffered from TB," the official added.

