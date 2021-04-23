Alarming rise in Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths

In an alarming trend, the daily deaths are showing a drastic zoom crossing the 700-mark and touching a record high of 773 on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 66,836 cases and 773 deaths reaching a progressive total of 41,61,676 and 63,252, respectively.

In Mumbai, 7,199 cases and 72 deaths were reported while the same in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 16,968 and 180 respectively.

The death toll of 180 in MMR is the highest in 2021.

“It’s an alarming trend, this week, the deaths have shown a drastic increase nearly on a daily basis,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, the President-elect of IMA-Maharashtra.

More than 42 lakh people in the state are under quarantine.

During the day, 74,045 patients were discharged taking the total recovered patients to 34,04,792.