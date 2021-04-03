Ambani bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 7

A special Mumbai court on Saturday extended the custody of Sachin Vaze for four days even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued to mount evidence against the suspended police officer and join the dots between the Antilia-Scorpio planting case and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA will now produce all the three accused – Vaze, a suspended assistant police inspector, Naresh Gor, a cricket bookie and Vinayak Shinde, a dismissed police constable, on Wednesday.

A mystery woman who had been spotted with Vaze in CCTV footage continued to be grilled by the NIA.

Meanwhile, the federal investigation agency seized a white Mercedes which was used by Vaze.

The NIA has taken the custody of Scorpio, which was abandoned near Antilia, and seized a number of cars/SUVs - an Innova which was used by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch-CID, 2 black Mercedes Benz, a black Volvo, a LandCruiser Prado, a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

The mystery woman, whose rented accommodation in Mira Road suburbs was raided, has become crucial for the investigations.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman was engaged in converting black money into white. The woman had been spotted along with Vaze in the CCTV footage of 5-star hotel Trident with a cash counting machine. The footage showed that as many as 5 bags were checked in at hotel Trident on February 16, nine days before an abandoned gelatine sticks-laden Scorpio was recovered near Mukesh Ambani’s skyscraper mansion Antilia on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai.

The CCTV footage examined by the NIA showed Vaze had entered a five-star hotel first and then the lady followed him. The mystery woman had reportedly stayed in the hotel for two days. Vaze, the investigations have revealed, had stayed at the same five-star hotel for five days. The woman was also spotted carrying the currency counting machine.