Amid surging coronavirus cases, Pune issues new curbs

A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be in place for a week

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:26 ist
Not more than 50 and 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals, respectively. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s cultural and IT capital of Pune, the district administration has come out with a sort of mini-lockdown, shutting down bars, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and multiplexes for a week’s time.

Night curfew timings in the Pune district have been revised to 6 pm to 6 am from the earlier 8 pm-7 am.

The regulations will come into force from Saturday.

The decision was taken on Friday at a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district.

Pune’s divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao told reporters that no public functions will be allowed in the city.

Not more than 50 and 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals, respectively.

“While bars, hotels and restaurants will be closed, they can undertake parcel/delivery services,” he said.

The Pune district comprising the areas under Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the metropolitan areas have been recording over 8,000 cases for a couple of days.

 

