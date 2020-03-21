Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, Devdutt Pattanaik to narrate mythology

As India witnesses a massive lockdown with a majority of people working from home, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik has come out with an idea to keep them engaged.

The orator-par-excellence will be telling stories from 4 to 5 pm daily on social media platforms.

"EVERY EVENING from 21 MARCH 2020 SATURDAY...FROM 4-5 pm .....I will do storytelling from Indian, Abrahamic, ancient, modern mythologies ......unusual uplifting stories to cheer us against CORONA shutdown.... do join me on FacebookLive @devduttmyth," said Pattanaik, who had authored several books on mythology.

