Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, Devdutt Pattanaik to narrate mythology

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 07:52 ist
As India witnesses a massive lockdown with a majority of people working from home, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik has come out with an idea to keep them engaged. 

The orator-par-excellence will be telling stories from 4 to 5 pm daily on social media platforms.

"EVERY EVENING from 21 MARCH 2020 SATURDAY...FROM  4-5 pm .....I will do storytelling from Indian, Abrahamic, ancient, modern mythologies ......unusual uplifting stories to cheer us against CORONA shutdown.... do join me on FacebookLive @devduttmyth," said Pattanaik, who had authored several books on mythology.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
