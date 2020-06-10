Anil Deshmukh inaugurates special COVID-19 care facility at Navi Mumbai Police headquarters

A special 50-bed COVID-19 care centre to look into the healthcare needs of police personnel was inaugurated Wednesday by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at the Navi Mumbai Police headquarters at Kalamboli.

"We want the police personnel who put themselves to such risk as frontline COVID-19 warriors to have the best care if they unfortunately get infected. Accordingly, I have instructed all the commissioners & superintendent's to start such facilities," the Home Minister said in response to a question from media. "I am happy that the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has created such a well planned facility in such a short time," he said.

He further expressed his sorrow that 35 police personnel have lost their lives in their battle with COVID-19. "Though nearly 3,500 personnel statewide have been infected, they don't hesitate in discharging duties even if it is a quarantine centre, isolation ward or any other high contagion area," he said praising police personnel for their dedication.

Senior police officials like Navi Mumbai CP Sanjay Kumar, who was present on the ocassion, expressed their happiness over the inauguration of the facility. "All the personnel need is a pat on their back and a signal that their interests and welfare will be taken care of," he said.

The Home Minister later visited the commissionerate for a meeting with the CP and all the DCPs to take an overview of the law & order situation in the region.

The Home Minister ended his visit to Navi Mumbai by visiting Saavli, the COVID-19 isolation centre for police personnel at Nerul. He interacted with two recovered personnel and thanked them on behalf of citizens for their contribution as Covid-warriors.