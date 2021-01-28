Anna Hazare to go on hunger strike from January 30 in support of agitating farmers

Veteran Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare will go on a hunger strike from January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to back the agitation of the farmers in Delhi.

In an announcement, Hazare (83) informed that he would start his “anshan” on January 30 in the Yadav Baba temple in his village at Ralegan Siddhi. However, he appealed his followers to support him from their respective tehsils, districts and collectorates because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The agitation should be peaceful and non-violent,” he said and expressed grief over the violence on Republic Day.

“Even today, farmers continue to commit suicide, they don’t get the right price for their agriculture produce, and the Centre claims it has implemented the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission, but the facts are otherwise,” Hazare said.

“Government representatives keep coming here and discuss, but till date, no proper solution has been arrived at on the farmers demands,” he added.