Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Bollywood drug case

He has been summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 12:06 ist
Actor Arjun Rampal. Credit: DH File Photo

Bollywood actor-model Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday. This is the second time that Rampal is appearing before the federal anti-narcotics agency.

On November 13, Rampal was grilled for nearly seven hours in the NCB office.

Rampal (47), who has featured in several films including Rock On!! (2008), Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), Om Shanti Om (2007), Raajneeti (2010) and Housefull (2010), is considered an A-lister in Bollywood.

On November 12, Rampal’s Australian friend Paul Bartel, an architect by profession, was arrested in a drug-related case.

Last month, Rampal’s live-in partner and South African model Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the federal anti-drug agency. Her brother and Rampal’s friend Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB, however, he has been granted bail.

In the past, actor Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned in a drug-related case.

The NCB is carrying out two investigations – one into the drug angle vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput and another larger angle of Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Arjun Rampal
Narcotics Control Bureau
Mumbai
Maharashtra
bollywood
Deepika Padukone
Sushant Singh Rajput

