As COVID-19 cases rise, Goa uses stadiums, schools to set up care centres

Amid political opposition to the Goa government's plans to set up 'Covid Care Centres' across the state to house asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on

Monday said, that the administration would requisition newly created infrastructure for the now postponed National Games for the purpose.

With the number of active COVID-19 persons shooting up over the last two weeks, reaching 507 on Monday, Sawant also said, that his government was looking to set-up Covid Care Centres all across Goa's 40 assembly constituencies.

"We are looking to set them (Covid Care Centres) up in various stadiums in Goa," Sawant told reporters here. The National Games which were scheduled to be held in Goa in October this year have been postponed on account of the pandemic. But over the last couple of years, the Goa government had spent considerable financial resources to build new and enhance existing sporting facilities for the major event.

Sawant also urged the people of Goa against protesting the setting up of the centres.

"Some people are doing politics over the location of our Covid Care Centres. If need arises, Goa may have to set up a Covid care centre in each of the 40 constituencies to handle Covid positive persons," the Chief Minister said, even as villages from assembly constituencies ruled by both the BJP as well as the Congress have opposed setting up of the centres, fearing spread of infection. The centres are being set up in existing medical facilities, as well as government school premises in the state.

Incidentally, more than a dozen persons working for the state's only designated Covid-19 facility, the Employees State Insurance hospital in Margao town as well as their family members living in the residential quarters of the medical facility have contracted the infection over the last one week.

In wake of several village panchayats passing resolutions imposing lockdowns in their respective jurisdictions on their own volition has also irked Sawant, who said that such lockdowns were not legal.

"Panchayats cannot impose a lockdown. They should not do it. Those who willingly want to stay at home, they can," the Chief Minister said.