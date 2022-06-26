As turmoil brews in state, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari likely to be discharged on Sunday

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was hospitalised due to Covid-19, is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after his recovery, news agency ANI reported citing Raj Bhavan sources.

Koshyari's presence is crucial in Maharashtra at the moment since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's hold on the state looks shaky. The governor could call for a floor test if the no-confidence motion is moved or he could dissolve the Assembly should the Uddhav Thackeray-led government propose that.

More to follow...