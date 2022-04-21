Asiatic Society taking commoners to Warli homes

The over two-century-old Asiatic Society of Mumbai is taking those interested to the traditional Warli homes to understand their tradition, farming, food, art and how they coexist with animals, through an initiative called 'Jashn-e-Jungle' on April 24.

The walk would be conducted by photographer and anthropologist Aslam Saiyad and local Warli community expert Dinesh Barap. Tourists will visit Tumnipada where people would look at a traditional Warli home and Warli paintings.

“The SGNP is a green patch located inside one of the richest municipal corporations of the world but there are no facilities for running water, transportation, hospitals or schools. It is also home to 45-plus free leopards. But they survive in harmony with nature,” says Raamesh Gowri Raghavan, a member of the society and an expert on heritage.

The Warli is an indigenous tribe (Adivasi) of western India, living in mountainous as well as coastal areas along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and surrounding areas. They have their own animistic beliefs, life, customs and traditions. They are among the oldest inhabitants of Mumbai and western India.

Saiyad, who has documented the four rivers of Mumbai -- Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara -- will also talk about these water systems.

Those participating will also learn about how people use springs and conserve water during the summers. “Then we go to Kakadbhatti, where they would show traditional fishing techniques,” he said, adding that traditional art like making colour from stones, making traditional medicines and Warli art would be described to people.

