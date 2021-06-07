At 728, Mumbai's Covid-19 tally remains below 1,000 on 8th day

Mumbai on Monday reported 728 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,12,329 and the toll to 15,066, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai had recorded 794 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths the previous day.

Mumbai has been reporting less than 1,000 cases every day for the last seven days.

With 28,076 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 64,53,499, as per the BMC data. Mumbai is now left with 15,786 active cases.

A total of 980 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries so far in Mumbai to 6,79,258, the civic body said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 95 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 31 to June 6 remained 0.12 per cent. The current case doubling rate stands at 550 days, according to BMC.

Meanwhile, the number of active sealed buildings in Mumbai has dipped below 100-mark to 96 for the first time since the beginning of April.

The civic body said Mumbai has 26 active containment zones in slums and chawls.

Mumbai had logged the highest 11,163 cases on April 4 this year. The city had seen 90 deaths on May 1, which were the highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.