At least 20 feared trapped in two landslides in Satara

At least 20 feared trapped in two landslides in Maharashtra's rain-hit Satara district

Landslides took place at Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages during the night, burying a total of eight houses

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 23 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 18:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo/NDRF

At least 20 people are feared trapped in landslides in two locations in the Patan tehsil of Western Maharashtra's Satara district which has been battered by rain, police said on Friday.

Landslides took place at Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages during the night, burying a total of eight houses, said Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Satara rural.

The incidents followed a major landslide in the coastal Raigad district on Thursday evening. Some people have been rescued, the SP said.

Follow live updates on Maharashtra rains here

"At Ambeghar, 13 or 14 people in four houses are feared trapped, while at Mirgaon, three houses were affected with 8 to 10 people inside," said Bansal, adding that rescue work is underway.

Due to incessant rains, the roads leading to the two villages are either blocked or inundated, making it difficult to bring heavy machines for rescue work, the SP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashta
Flood
Satara
Rainfall
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 