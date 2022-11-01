Athawale to talk to Centre on CRZ permission for Chaityabhoomi 

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale assured to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding CRZ permission for development of the stupa and surrounding areas of Chaityabhumi, the memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar off the Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai.

Athawale, the President of Republican Party of India (Athawale), was in Mumbai reviewing the preparations for Dr Ambedkar's 66th Mahaparinirvana Din, which is 6 December.

Lakhs of followers visit Chaityabhoomi to pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary of the chief architect of Constitution.

“This year, the number of followers may increase to a large extent, therefore, the administration should plan appropriately to provide all conveniences for the followers,” he told the meeting.

Athawale said that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should take action at the earliest to enlarge the Stupa at Chaityabhoomi.

He also said that the instructions of the people’s representatives and Mahaparinirvana Day Coordination Committee should be considered for the beautification of this area.

The railway administration should also cooperate with the followers travelling by train. He said that the police administration should take precautions to avoid any untoward incident. He also suggested hoisting the National Flag in Chaityabhoomi area on completion of 75 Years of Independence.

Guardian Minister for Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Sada Saravankar along with the officials of various departments of the Government of Maharashtra were present for this meeting.