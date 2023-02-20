Bar at Goa's heritage prison sparks political hiccups

The opening up of a bar at Goa's iconic Aguada fort, once a dreaded Portuguese prison where freedom fighters were incarcerated and now a state heritage site, has triggered controversy in the state, with the Opposition demanding that the bar be shut down out of deference to the unsung freedom fighters of the state to whom the heritage structure has now been dedicated to.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello on Monday expressed surprise at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government's decision to set up a bar at the heritage fort, especially when the fort itself was dedicated to freedom fighters and the freedom struggle of Goa, which was under Portuguese yoke for more than four centuries.

"To uphold the heritage value of the Aguada fort, the government must withdraw the license for the bar without delay. Failure to do so would be a gross disregard for the historical significance of the site and a disservice to those who fought for our freedom," D'Mello said.

The Aguada fort was initially built in the 17th century by the Portuguese colonists to serve as a coastal sentinel and a water-refilling station for passing ships, before it was subsequently put to use as a high security prison by the colonial administration.

After liberation of Goa the facility also served as a central jail, until a more modern prison facility was built at Colvale village in North Goa.

Indian Institute of Bombay alumnus Samir Kelekar, whose father late Gurunath Kelekar, a freedom fighter who was also imprisoned at the Aguada jail, has also written to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte to stop the liquor vend at the fort complex.

"Specifically writing to you about Aguada jail museum. Please do not sell liquor there in either core area or non core area. It is a place of commemoration not celebration and so liquor does not fit. My father was tortured there as a freedom fighter. I feel very strongly about this. If revenue is the issue we can think of some other ways to raise it. Hope you will consider," Kelekar said.

Khaunte has however claimed that the bar has been set-up at the designated food court area of the fort and by setting up the bar at the fort, the government had not intended to insult freedom fighters, adding that the former prison, which has been recently redeveloped, was also on the itinerary of the upcoming G-20 summit hosted by India.

“The area where the bar and restaurant has been opened has been demarcated as a Food Court and the government has no intention to hurt the sentiments of relatives of freedom fighters," Khaunte said in his statement.

“During the G20 meeting, a lot of foreign delegates will be visiting Goa and they will be visiting the Aguada jail too. The operation and maintenance of Aguada Jail is not being managed by the State government but it has been outsourced,” the Tourism Minister also said.