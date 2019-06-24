Barmer tent collapse: Gehlot meets survivors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday met the family members of those killed and injured in an accident during a religious programme in Jasol village of Barmer.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a 'pandal' fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during 'Ram Katha' programme in the district on Sunday.

Gehlot along with state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister B D Kalla and others visited Jasol village and paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident. A day before CM had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the dead and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Addressing the media, Gehlot assured, "An inquiry will be conducted soon. It was an unfortunate incident".

Earlier local MP Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary visited hospitals to check on the condition of the injured.