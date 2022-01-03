Bengaluru man detained by Mumbai Police in connection with 'Bulli Bai' app case

The Mumbai Police detained one person from Bengaluru in the sensational Bulli Bai case.

The 21-year-old suspect is being brought to Mumbai by the Cyber Cell.

The exact identity of the suspect and the locality from where he was picked up have not been confirmed.

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil confirmed the development, however, he refused to go into the details.

“The Mumbai Police has got a breakthrough.Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation, I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits and they will face the law very soon,” Patel said on Monday night.

Patil had ordered strictest action against the people involved in it.

After Patil’s directive, Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell filed FIR against unknown persons as doctored photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for "auction" on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform.

Meanwhile, Patil raised questions on the central government, asking Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as to why there was no action against the handles involved in 'Sulli Deals' case in June 2021.

An app with the name of Bulli Bai was made on January 1, 2022 to outrage the modesty of Muslim women by announcing that they were being ‘auctioned'.

A noted journalist from the community was harassed as her picture was posted on the social media under the concerned hashtag, saying "among hundreds of other women". The act invoked anger among the social media users who requested Mumbai police and Maharashtra government to take action against the miscreants.

