Bihar police widens probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Bihar police team, that is camping in Mumbai to investigate the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Sunday widened the probe by seeking details into the death of actor’s ex-manager Disha Salian.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June at his rented duplex-flat in Bandra.

However, four days before that on 10 June, Disha Salian, fell from a high-rise building at Malad northern suburbs of Mumbai.

Disha Salian, who stayed in Dadar with her parents, had travelled to Malad with some of her friends for dinner at the 12th-floor apartment of the actor Rohan Rai who resides in Jankalyan Nagar, Malad West. The Malvani police station has registered the case.

The Bihar police. that has claimed that there is no co-operation from the side of Mumbai police, now have also sought details on the case of Disha Salian.

Meanwhile, an officer of the rank of superintendent of police, who is an IPS officer, is joining the four-member team that is camping in Mumbai for nearly a week’s time.The Bihar police is also expected to record the statement of Vasanti Salian, the mother of Disha Salian.