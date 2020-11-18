BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis targets Shiv Sena, says "some people's lives" stuck in BMC

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will win the 2022 election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which he said is a den of corruption at present.

Without naming the Shiv Sena which has been controlling the cash-rich civic body for more than 30 years, Fadnavis said that the "lives of some people" are stuck in the BMC and added they need to be thrown out of power in the interest of the residents of the metropolis.

Addressing BJPs Mumbai unit leaders and functionaries here, the former Maharashtra chief minister also targeted the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by the Shiv Sena, on a range of issues and labelled it as anti-development.

"The life of a king was in a parrot. In fact, a monster's life was in a parrot. But I won't say monster," he said.

"So, the life of a king was in a parrot. And some people's lives are stuck in the BMC...in 2022, we have to dislodge them from power in the BMC which is a den of corruption," Fadnavis said in a veiled attack on the BJP's former ally.

Without naming anyone or any party, the BJP leader said he thought something good would happen after the MVA government, which has the Congress and the NCP as partners, was formed last year but the power went to their head.

This arrogance needs to be dealt with for the people. We will need to bring in power those who are concerned about the people, he added.

Saffron flag will need to be hoisted on the BMC again, but of the BJP, whose ideology is not adulterated, Fadnavis said in a further attack on the Shiv Sena.

The BJP has been accusing the Shiv Sena of "diverting" from Hindutva after it joined hands with the ideologically- different NCP and the Congress to form the MVA government.

He said those the Shiv Sena is sharing power with felt ashamed of tweeting about Bal Thackeray, founder of the saffron party, on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary on Tuesday.

Fadnavis did not name the party, which he alleged, felt ashamed of tweeting about Bal Thackeray.

This is surprising, he added.

Fadnavis also referred to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments made on Tuesday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit does not need a certificate on Hindutva from any other party.

Sanjay Raut ji you only talk about it. But Hindutva cannot be seen in your (Shiv Senas) action...Hindutva should be seen in actions, the former CM said.

Attacking the MVA government, Fadnavis said it cannot suppress the BJPs voice using police force and asked, What late Indira Gandhi ji could not do, will you be able to do it?

Among others, Fadnavis attacked the three-party ruling coalition over issues like its handling of COVID-19, metro car shed project, inflated electricity bills and alleged throttling of freedom of expression in the state.