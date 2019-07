Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra chief Raosaheb Patil Danve resigned from his post on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Danve was re-elected from Jalna in North Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive term in the recent elections. He was inducted into the Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet as a Minister of Consumer Affairs, food and public distribution.

BJP in Maha will have to find a new state chief before the Assembly election, which will be held in the next three months.