BJP mounts pressure on MVA over Disha Salian’s death

Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP on Tuesday dropped a bombshell saying that the supposed intel behind the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian would unravel on March 7.

Notably, the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is will go on from March 3 to March 25 in Mumbai.

“There is no politics happening over the Disha Salian case. Everything will be crystal clear after March 7,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Kolhapur.

The statement of Patil assumes significance in the wake of charges being levelled by BJP leaders, union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA-son Nitesh Rane.

“Don’t worry. All the evidence will come out….who was involved, who will have to go to jail…. What exactly happened in the Disha Salian case is currently confined but it will come out after March 7,” Patil said

The Rane father-son duo since June 2020 had been claiming that the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases were linked.

According to them, Disha Salian was raped and murdered, and after Sushant Singh Rajput came to know about the circumstances, he too was eliminated by the same set of people.

They have maintained that if the CBI asks they would share the details vis-a-vis the two sensational cases.

