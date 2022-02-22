BJP mounts pressure on MVA over Disha Salian’s death

BJP mounts pressure on MVA over Disha Salian’s death

There is no politics happening over the Disha Salian case. Everything will be crystal clear after March 7, state BJP chief said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 19:01 ist
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil Credit: Twitter/@ChDadaPatil

Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP on Tuesday dropped a bombshell saying that the supposed intel behind the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian would unravel on March 7. 

Notably, the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is will go on from March 3 to March 25 in Mumbai.

“There is no politics happening over the Disha Salian case. Everything will be crystal clear after March 7,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Kolhapur. 

The statement of Patil assumes significance in the wake of charges being levelled by BJP leaders, union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA-son Nitesh Rane. 

Also read: Disha Salian's parents appeal to 'leave us alone'

“Don’t worry. All the evidence will come out….who was involved, who will have to go to jail…. What exactly happened in the Disha Salian case is currently confined but it will come out after March 7,” Patil said

The Rane father-son duo since June 2020 had been claiming that the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases were linked. 

According to them, Disha Salian was raped and murdered, and after Sushant Singh Rajput came to know about the circumstances, he too was eliminated by the same set of people. 

They have maintained that if the CBI asks they would share the details vis-a-vis the two sensational cases.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chandrakant Patil
BJP
Narayan Rane
Uddhav Thackeray
India News
MVA
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 