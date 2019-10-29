BJP names Tomar, Khanna as central observers for Maha

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for the meeting of its newly elected BJP Legislative party in Maharashtra scheduled for Wednesday.

Tomar and Khanna will oversee the proceedings of the BJP Legislative Party which during which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be re-elected as its leader.

The meeting is being held amid a deadlock between coalition partners BJP and Shiv Sena over the power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra after the alliance received a muted mandate in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Shiv Sena is insisting on sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each, a demand rejected outrightly by the BJP.