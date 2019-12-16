BJP targets Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar issue

Sporting saffron caps with message "mi pan Savarkar", BJP legislators on Monday entered the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur as the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature started off on a stormy note.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi come under fire of the Opposition for the comments of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on revolutionary freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

BJP legislators also raised slogans against Gandhi.

They also displayed banners like "Savarkar ji ke samman me, BJP maidan mey'.

The comments of Gandhi has put Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, in a spot, who is running the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with support of the NCP-Congress combine.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, a former CM, raised the issue in the Assembly but was not taken on record.

"Is this British Raj Assembly or Independent India’s Legislative Assembly? Why our emotions and say on Veer Savarkar cannot go on record?," Fadnavis wanted to known from Speaker Nana Patole.

Fadnavis also questioned as to why the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena is silent on this. "How come in Maharashtra we are not allowed to speak on Veer Savarkar," he said, adding that the protests would continue till Gandhi apologises.