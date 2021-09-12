BJP threatens to 'expose' two more Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers

Mounting pressure on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the opposition BJP on Sunday claimed that it has dossiers of two more ministers and would 'expose' them in the days to come.

“I will expose the ministers. I have the relevant documents. I have discussed the matter with my party leadership,” senior BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said.

According to him, while one of the ministers is from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, another is from Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“I will expose one minister this week and another next week,” said Somaiya.

“I have numerous documents to back the claims,” he said, adding that the act of the two ministers will attract several provisions of law.

Since Thackeray-led MVA came to power in November 2019, the BJP has kept on mounting pressure.

This year, in February, forest minister Sanjay Rathod of Shiv Sena had to resign, while in April, home minister Anil Deshmukh of NCP had to quit office.

Rathod had to resign after TikTok star Pooja Chavan (22) allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Heaven Park building in Pune’s Wanwadi locality on the intervening night of February 7-8, 2021.

Deshmukh faces investigation by the CBI and ED in the wake of charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has alleged that he had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for former assistant police inspector and encounter specialist Sachin Vaze.

Thackeray’s close aide and state transport minister Anil Parab too faces some allegations and BJP has demanded his resignation.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil had claimed that two more MVA ministers would have to resign.

Check out the latest DH videos here: