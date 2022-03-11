BJP will come to power in Maharashtra with full majority: Devendra Fadnavis

After the BJP's buoyed performance in the just-concluded Assembly polls in five states, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the saffron party would come to power with a full majority in Maharashtra during the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls.

“We will come to power with full majority,” said Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister.

Fadnavis, who was the BJP’s in-charge for Goa polls, was given a grand welcome on Friday at the state BJP headquarters at Nariman Point after he returned from the coastal state.

Fadnavis’s counterpart in the Council Pravin Darekar, state BJP President Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil were present.

Fadnavis also took a dig at Shiv Sena and NCP for their performance in the Goa polls. “They have a contest with NOTA,” he said.

“The performance of BJP in Uttar Pradesh has made it clear what the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be,” he said, hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the next big political fight would be in Mumbai when the civic polls are held. “We will free the BMC of bribery and corruption,” he said, asking BJP workers to get to work.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: