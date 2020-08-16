BJP worker's killing: 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Khanakul evokes mixed response

A 12-hour strike called by the BJP in West Bengal's Khanakul area on Sunday, to protest the killing of a party worker, evoked a mixed response with several shops and markets remaining closed.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, was by and large peaceful with no major untoward incident being reported, official sources said.

BJP supporters staged protests at different places in the mofussil town in Hooghly district during the day against the killing of the party worker.

Several shops and markets were closed, though some remained open, even as traffic was less than usual on a Sunday.

The saffron party has alleged that its worker Sudarshan Pramanik, 40, was beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag at Khanakul town in Hooghly district.

The ruling TMC has denied the charge.

A scuffle had broken out between two groups over hoisting of the tricolour on Independence Day, a senior police official of the district said.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.