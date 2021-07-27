Bombay HC extends Raj Kundra's judicial custody till August 10

The Bombay High Court has remanded Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, to 14 days of judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.

Kundra, co-owner of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is accused of gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police's crime branch on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The business tycoon is said to have distributed pornographic material through a a mobile application named 'HotShots.'

The High Court had on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kundra up to July 27.