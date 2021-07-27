HC extends Raj Kundra's judicial custody till August 10

Bombay HC extends Raj Kundra's judicial custody till August 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2021, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 13:07 ist
Raj Kundra (L). Credit: AFP Photo

The Bombay High Court has remanded Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, to 14 days of judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.

Kundra, co-owner of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is accused of gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police's crime branch on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The business tycoon is said to have distributed pornographic material through a a mobile application named 'HotShots.'

The High Court had on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kundra up to July 27.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bombay High Court
Mumbai police
Maharashtra
Raj Kundra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Recognise ecocide as crime

Recognise ecocide as crime

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

 