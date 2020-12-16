Bombay HC stays metro car-shed project at Kanjurmarg

Bombay HC stays construction at Kanjurmarg metro car-shed project

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 12:16 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the Metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and asked the MMRDA to maintain status quo. 

The Maharashtra government stated that it was ready to take back its October 15, 2020, order of land allotment to MMRDA for Metro car shed at Kanjur Marg. 

More to follow...

Bombay High Court
Mumbai
Maharashtra

