Bombay HC stays construction at Kanjurmarg metro car-shed project

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the Metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and asked the MMRDA to maintain status quo.

The Maharashtra government stated that it was ready to take back its October 15, 2020, order of land allotment to MMRDA for Metro car shed at Kanjur Marg.

