Bombay High Court building will now be open for visitors

The Bombay High Court, one of the oldest high courts of India -- which has a rich legacy, history, architecture and heritage -- would now be open for visitors.

The majestic and imposing building -- off the Oval Maidan -- is part of the Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Bombay, which was added to the list of World Heritage Sites in 2018.

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT), in association with Bombay High Court and Tourist Guide Association (TOGA) has taken the initiative.

Tourists will now be able to take a tour of the building on non-working Saturdays and Sundays from 1000 hrs to 1400 hrs and the duration of each heritage walk will be a maximum one hour.

A total of 3 heritage walks will be conducted each on Saturday and Sunday in Marathi, English and Hindi languages respectively.

A nominal entry fee of Rs. 100 (plus taxes, if applicable) per heritage walk per Indian national (domestic) tourist/visitor and Rs. 200 (plus taxes, if applicable) per international (foreign) tourist/visitor will be levied.

The Bombay High Court is one of the oldest High Courts in India. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1862, under the High Court’s Act, 1861.

The work on the present building of the High Court commenced in April 1871 and was completed in November 1878. Bombay High Court is famed for its architecture as it was built in the 19th century, by the British, in the eye-catching Gothic Revival style. The building is part of the Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Bombay, which was added to the list of World Heritage Sites in 2018.

The museum being the highlight of the building, inaugurated in 2015, has interiors designed exactly like a courtroom. The space has been curated with old legal rolls, portraits of the advocates and a minuscule model of the Bombay High Court in a corner Mahatma Gandhi’s application for studying law dating back to 1890s and his certificate from the year 1891 along with Vallabhbhai Patel’s certificates and degree are also displayed there.

Speaking about the initiative, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Valsa NairSingh, said: “To create awareness of the rich heritage, history and architecture of this monumental structure, the walk has been curated.” TOGA President Jerroo Bharrucha added: “Dignitaries like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have walked these corridors and the tourists must feel proud that they are getting an opportunity to enter this beautiful heritage structure. We have arranged tour guides who will be guiding the tourists in Hindi, Marathi and English.”

The heritage walk would start from Gate No. 4, from where they will be taken to the Judges Library, Central Court Hall no 46, the statue of the Justice M.C Chagla (first Indian Chief Justice of Bombay High Court) and the Museum.

The walk will come to an end at the Judges Porch. All the information about the architecture of the building will be provided by the tour guide and the group would be allowed to take photographs at specific points during this walk.