Bring down all loudspeakers from mosques: Raj Thackeray

Describing loudspeakers in mosques as "a social and not a religious issue”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Sunday asked people of the state to play Hanuman Chalisa “double the volume” if loudspeakers are played in mosques, post-Ramzan Eid.

“Today is 1 May, tomorrow is 2 May…then 3 May is Eid, from 4 May, we must ensure that there are no loudspeakers (in mosques)….I appeal to people of Maharashtra and India,” Raj said addressing a mammoth rally at the Sanskriti Mahamandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

“If the government fails to remove the loudspeakers by 3 May, he will not be responsible for whatever happens in Maharashtra,” said Raj challenging the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

“The issue of loudspeakers is not a religious issue but a social issue. But if you (Muslims) make it a religious issue, we will answer it with religion. I want to tell the police (personnel) here....go out and start removing these loudspeakers right now…..loudspeakers are not a new issue, it has been there, I don’t claim to have raised it, but I have offered a solution,” Raj said amid thunderous applause.

“If loudspeakers can be brought down in Uttar Pradesh, why not in Maharashtra,” he said and referred to the Supreme Court and even pointed out that “all” loudspeakers in mosques are illegal.

“If there are loudspeakers in temples, bring it down….but not before all the loudspeakers have been brought down from mosques,” he said, and also asked the Muslim community to address this issue. “If there is Azan on loudspeaker, then there will be Hanuman Chalisa too, double the volume…we don’t want any communal tension in the state,” he said.

Raj also reiterated that the casteist politics in Maharashtra started after veteran politician Sharad Pawar launched the NCP. “Pawar saheb will start his speech by invoking 'Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar' but never Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after I raised the issue, of late he has been invoking Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

Raj accused Pawar of being an atheist. “…..what more proof is needed, his daughter ( Baramati MP Supriya Sule) has said in Lok Sabha that her father is an atheist,” he said.

“Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) is the centre of Maharashtra. From now on, all my meetings will be held in every district,” he said.

