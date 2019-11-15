BSF jawan refuses Rs 11L dowry; accepts Rs 11 & coconut

The dowry system continues to be a menace that India is tackling with in spite of the Dowry Prohibition Act that was enacted in 1961.

However, setting an example, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable refused Rs 11 lakh cash as dowry at his wedding and accepted just Rs 11 and a coconut as a token from the bride’s parents, according to reports.

Jitendra Singh, the BSF personnel, got married to Chanchal Shekhawat at Amba Bari locality in Jaipur on Saturday.

“I was shocked and initially thought either the family of the bridegroom wanted more money or they were unhappy with the arrangements. Later, we realized that he and his family were totally against the money being offered to them,” 59-year-old Govind Singh Shekhawat, father of the bride, told Times of India.

Rajendra Singh, the bridegroom’s father, added, “She is well-educated and thus, we will further facilitate her in her higher studies.”

“The day I was told that my wife-to-be had done LLB and LLM and is also pursuing a PhD, I thought she is good enough for me and my family. That day, I made up my mind to not take any dowry and my family thought we will declare this decision to my in-laws on the wedding day itself," Singh told the daily.

“Chanchal is preparing for Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) and if she becomes a magistrate, this would be more valuable for our family than money,” Jitendra told Times of India.