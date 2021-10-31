CAI estimates cotton production at 360.13 lakh bales for 2021-22 crop year

The Mumbai-based Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Saturday estimated cotton output at 360.13 lakh bales for the crop year (October-September) 2021-22, due to the expectation of better yield.

The CAI released its first estimate of the cotton crop for the new season 2021-22 beginning from October 1, 2021, after a meeting of the Crop Committee presided over by CAI president Atul S Ganatra.

It has estimated cotton crop for the 2021-22 crop year at 360.13 lakh bales of 170 kg each, which is equivalent to 382.64 lakh running bales of 160 kg each. This is a preliminary estimate and the Crop Committee of the CAI will re-assess the crop as the season progresses.

The crop estimated for the 2021-22 season is more by 7.13 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 7.58 lakh running bales of 160 kg each) than the previous year’s crop of 353.00 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 375.06 lakh running bales of 160 kg each).

The yearly consumption estimated by the CAI for the current crop year 2021-22 is 335 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 355.94 lakh running bales of 160 kg each), which is the same as in the last year.

The CAI has estimated cotton imports for the 2021-22 season at the same level of 10 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 10.63 lakh running bales of 160 kg each) as estimated by it for the last year.

The cotton exports for the 2021-22 season have been estimated by the CAI at 48.00 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 51 lakh running bales of 160 kg each based on the input received from exporter-members. This export estimate for the 2021-22 season is lower by 30 lakh bales compared to 78 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 82.88 lakh running bales of 160 kg each).

The closing stock as of September 30, 2022, estimated by the Crop Committee is 62.13 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 66.01 lakh running bales of 160 kg each).