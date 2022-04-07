Case against Kirit Somaiya, his son for alleged misappropriation of funds collected for INS Vikrant

The Mumbai Police has registered a case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore funds collected to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant.

Somaiya, however, seems unfazed with the step of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said that he was ready to face any investigation.

The FIR was registered in the Trombay police station in Mumbai following a complaint by a former officer of armed forces.

Based on the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) was registered against Somaiya, his son and others.

A day earlier, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut demanded a probe by the Maharashtra government alleging that Rs 57 crore was swindled by Somaiya which was collected from people in the name of saving Vikrant.

“RTI applications have revealed that not a single paisa was submitted to the Raj Bhavan…This is a big issue…this is ‘The Vikrant Files’…bigger than ‘The Kashmir Files’…the Vikrant issue involves national security and the sentiments of people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Somaiya said: “Sanjay Raut has been making allegations…but so far he has not provided any details…he has made allegations of money laundering…he must produce the facts…I am ready to join investigations.”

However, Somaiya added that he had not yet been provided with the copy of the FIR by the police. “No scam has taken place, not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong,” he added.

