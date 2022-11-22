CBI files chargesheet in BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case

CBI files chargesheet in Sonali Phogat murder case

Sonali Phogat died in the beach village of Anjuna in August, after partying with her two associates

  • Nov 22 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 21:26 ist
Sonali Phogat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nearly three months after the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against her manager and personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh respectively accusing them of murdering the former TikTok star.

The central agency filed the chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa and a hearing in the matter has been posted for December 5.

The chargesheet has recommended sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 34 (common intention) and 36 (death caused partly by act and partly by omission).

Phogat died in the beach village of Anjuna in August, after partying with her two associates, both of whom were accused of administering her banned drugs, including MDMA.

The case had triggered an uproar with the deceased's family members accusing the Goa Police of trying to cover up the case, following which the case was handed over to the CBI in September this year.

Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.

