CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe Anil Deshmukh on corruption allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been accused of corruption by ex Mumbai Police commission Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh (70) is a senior leader of NCP.

The apex investigation agency registered the PE on Tuesday night in the wake of Bombay High Court ordering a CBI probe and a report within a fortnight's time.

Singh, who is now the commandant general of Home Guards, has accused Deshmukh of fixing Rs 100 crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

The Bombay High Court order has been challenged separately in the Supreme Court by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh, who resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has been replaced by Dilip Walse-Patil, a seven-time MLA.

The PE will enable the CBI to record statements.