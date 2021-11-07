Centre plans symposium to boost film tourism in India

To boost film tourism in Mumbai and across India, the Centre is organising a symposium on Film Tourism at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Monday aimed at furthering the government’s goal of establishing domestic spots as preferred filming destinations.

The governments hope that this will create jobs and boost the economy of the respective destinations.

Several destinations where popular domestic and international cinemas have been shot have gained in terms of tourist influx, and cinema has in recent years emerged as a powerful tool for the development and promotion of destinations. Recognising the potential of films in promoting tourism, the symposium seeks to reach out to the tourism industry in terms of the opportunities available in the states for conducting film shootings.

Ministry of Tourism’s Secretary Arvind Singh, Ministry of I&B’s Secretary Apurva Chandra, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism Rupinder Brarm and Head, Film Facilitation Office, National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) Vikramjit Roy will address the gathering.

States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will make brief presentations. Producer associations will provide inputs on the factors that will encourage filmmakers to shoot in various locations in the country.

“This will be followed by an interactive session among states, industry associations and the Union Secretaries of Tourism and I&B,” officials said.

Producer trade associations and film chambers of commerce from across the country will be taking part in the symposium.

