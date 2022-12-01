Chaos at Mumbai airport as servers go down in Terminal 2

Chaos and confusion ensued at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, one of the busiest airports of the country, following a suspected computer system crash at Terminal 2 on Thursday.

Serpentine queues were reported in the counters at the airport, according to social media posts of people stranded inside the airport.

Manual operations are in process, according to reports.

"Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you're flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter. #MumbaiAirport," one user tweeted.

”The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official ! Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend!,” another user tweeted.