Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks: Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must consider quitting his post if he cannot understand the state's emotions and the legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Koshyari had, on Saturday, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" even as he referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

In a statement issued during the day, Pawar said, "It was time for Koshyari to reconsider his continuing as state governor." "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great role model on how to use power for people's welfare and not self interest. These ideals have inspired Maharashtra and will continue to do so for time immemorial," the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said. Pawar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take cognizance of Koshyari's remarks.