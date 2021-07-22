Chiplun town under water as rain batters Konkan coastal belt

The Chiplun town and neighbouring areas went under floodwaters with more than 5,000 to 6,000 residents on the edge as the Konkan coastal belt and western Maharashtra was pounded by heavy rains on Thursday.

Teams of Indian Navy are on standby and teams of NDRF have reached near Chiplun, which has a geography of a saucer — trapping the ingress of water from the overflowing Vashishti river, that snakes into the Arabian Sea.

Besides Chiplun, which is the business and financial hub of South Konkan, other places like Khed and Mangaon, all in Ratnagiri district, are witnessing flooding.

The Mahad town in Raigad district and some places in the Sindhudurg district have also witnessed waterlogging.

The Jawhar town in Palghar and parts of Thane also saw flooding as Tansa and Modak Sagar dams started overflowing as the Ulhas and Kalu rivers swelled. The Panchganga river in Kolhapur district was flowing over the danger mark in several places even as the Koyna catchment area of Satara district received heavy downpour.

The hill station of Mahabaleshwar received a record 480 mm rainfall.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to ensure relief to the people.

Thackeray spoke to Ratnagiri Collector Dr BN Patil and Superintendent of Police Dr Mohan Kumar Garg and reviewed the situation.

NDRF Commandant Anupam Srivastava said that teams will undertake rescue and relief operations.

"We are told that some 5,000 to 6,000 people are stranded in Chiplun and Khed...we will work through the night," he said, adding that according to IMD forecast, rainfall will reduce in next 24 hours and flood situation will improve.