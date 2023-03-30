Clashes in Aurangabad during Ramzan month and on eve of Ram Navami

In what comes as a matter of concern, violent clashes between two groups during the Ram Navami festivities coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan shattered peace in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - earlier known as Aurangabad - prompting the Maharashtra government to beef up security and appeal people to remain calm.

According to reports reaching here, the clashes broke out on the intervening night between Wednesday and Friday in the Kiradpura of the Aurangabad city. Around two dozen vehicles were damaged during the clashes and some people sustained injuries.

More than 500 people, mainly youths, engaged in arson and rioting after an altercation between two groups.

According to reports reaching there, the incident started around 2330 hrs on Wednesday and went for a couple of hours past midnight.

Security was beefed up and in the wee hours, things were brought under control on Thursday morning.

The Aurangabad police was backed up by teams of State Reserve Police Force.

In videos circulating on social media, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel and BJP minister Atul Save and others can be seen making efforts to ensure peace.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, reviewed the situation.

“People have lived together here….I appeal that peace should be maintained,” said Shinde.

“As of now the situation is under control but the peace must continue to prevail,” said Fadnavis.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad are camping in the city - and have met top district and police officials.

Aurangabad District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey and Aurangabad City Police Commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta have appealed to people to remain calm. “Strict action would be taken against the offenders,” said Bhumre.

Couple of days ago, a similar incident was also reported from the Paldhi area of Jalgaon where clashes erupted after over loud music outside a mosque while Namaz was ongoing. The situation was brought under control. Several persons have been picked up for questioning by the police.