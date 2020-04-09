Class X, XII textbooks now online in Maharashtra

To ensure that this year’s academic material reaches students of classes X and XII, Bal Bharati, the Maharashtra bureau for textbook publishing and curriculum research, has uploaded textbooks in PDF format for students.

These can be download for free.

In wake of the lockdown and indications that it may be extended, it was not possible for Bal Bharati to supply textbooks to the market. Moreover, the class XII syllabus has been revised from this year.

The books would be available on www.ebalbharati.in

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said: "In order to prevent loss to X and XII standard students in the situation arising out of the lockdown, the students will have their books available on the website in PDF form.”

Vivek Gosavi, Director of Pune-based Bal Bharati, said: “We wanted to bring the textbooks in the market by the end of March. Because of the ongoing lockdown, we have decided to at least upload soft copies so that students don’t have to wait and can start studies.”